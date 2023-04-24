Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,621 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

