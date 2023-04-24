Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $107.96 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,903 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up about 4.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 2.41% of PVH worth $107,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $87.62. 558,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.