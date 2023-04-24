Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes $60.86 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 319,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,862,000. Boeing makes up approximately 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,825,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,058. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

