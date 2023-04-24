SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,839. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.