Spell Token Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $72.69 million and $16.52 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

