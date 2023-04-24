Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.67.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $134.00 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

