St. Louis Trust Co Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,163. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.