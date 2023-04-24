St. Louis Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 388,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,464. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

