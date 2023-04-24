St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 256.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,441 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. 3,119,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

