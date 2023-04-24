St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.59 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.52. 1,170,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,394. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

