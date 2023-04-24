St. Louis Trust Co Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.95. 161,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,907. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

