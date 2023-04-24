St. Louis Trust Co Invests $314,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. 997,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,150. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

