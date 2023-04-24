Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

