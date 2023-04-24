Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.82. 3,447,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,484. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

