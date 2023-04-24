Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

