Status (SNT) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $102.50 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,233,951 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,852,233,951.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02708499 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,195,366.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

