Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.