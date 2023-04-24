Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Down 6.8%

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.47. 1,744,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,366,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stellantis by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377,760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stellantis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stellantis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,656,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,212,000 after purchasing an additional 414,167 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

