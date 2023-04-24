Stephen Oxley Acquires 21 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($513.24).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($24.35) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($438.36).
  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,253 ($27.88) per share, with a total value of £405.54 ($501.84).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,954 ($24.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.65, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,073.33. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755 ($21.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.70) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,216.67 ($27.43).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

