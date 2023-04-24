Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

