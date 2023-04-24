Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,203 shares of company stock valued at $178,265. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

