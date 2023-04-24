StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Analysts expect that Heska will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

