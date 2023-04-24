StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

