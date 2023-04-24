StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE MFG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
