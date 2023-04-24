StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Noah stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,133 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

