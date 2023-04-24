StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Noah Price Performance
Noah stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.