StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINCGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.