StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.93.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
