StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 982,539 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

