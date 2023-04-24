StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 611.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 355,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 305,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $6,995,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.