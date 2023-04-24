StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Up 0.4 %
EVOL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.