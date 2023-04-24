StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.27.

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

CCK opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

