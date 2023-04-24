StockNews.com Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

In other news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

