StockNews.com Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $217.56 on Thursday. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $224.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.14. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $201,956,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

