StockNews.com Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Buy”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

