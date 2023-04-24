Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 214,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 140,973 shares.The stock last traded at $20.22 and had previously closed at $20.20.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
