Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 214,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 140,973 shares.The stock last traded at $20.22 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.