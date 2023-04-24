Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.32 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $81.09 million and $6.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.01 or 0.06697543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00062009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,424,445 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

