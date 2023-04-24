Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $303.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

