Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 1,156,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,599,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 over the last three months. 87.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

