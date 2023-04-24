Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 1,156,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,599,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
