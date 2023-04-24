Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,928.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,929 shares of company stock valued at $120,609,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 201,804 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $386,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

