Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.96.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

