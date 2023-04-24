Susquehanna Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.