Susquehanna Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.45 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

