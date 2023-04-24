Susquehanna Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $112.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $115.86.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

