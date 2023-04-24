Swiss National Bank Buys 9,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,143. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. 577,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,325. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

