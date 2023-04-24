Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.60. 174,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

