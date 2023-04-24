Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of SITE Centers worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

