Synergy Financial Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Synergy Financial Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $164.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $336.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

