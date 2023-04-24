Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $468,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synergy Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.