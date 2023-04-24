Synergy Financial Group LTD Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

