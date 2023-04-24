Synthetix Price Tops $2.49 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00009065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $643.74 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 317,323,241 coins and its circulating supply is 258,626,192 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.