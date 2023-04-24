T-mac DAO (TMG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.14 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $15,078.53 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00011483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 3.25634143 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

